CUET PG Answer Key 2024 Released At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Last Day To Raise Objections Tomorrow- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2024) for all the subjects. Candidates who participated in the CUET PG exam can access the answer key on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA administered a staggering 7,68,414 tests for approximately 4,62,603 individual registered candidates. The exam featured 157 question paper codes presented in 240 different mediums. Conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), the exams were conducted from March 11 to March 28.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CUET PG 2024 provisional answer key, and click on the answer key as per the required subject.

Step 3: The answer key will open in the form of a PDF document

Step 4: Check the provisional answer key based on your exam date and paper code.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

For candidates dissatisfied with the answers provided or those identifying discrepancies in question IDs, the CUET PG answer key challenge window has been opened on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates may raise objections against the answer key by remitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for submitting challenges to the CUET PG answer key is April 7.

A panel of subject experts will meticulously review the challenges posed by candidates in order to formulate the final answer key. The CUET PG 2024 results will be determined based on this definitive answer key.

Under the stipulated marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. In cases where questions are dropped due to technical glitches, all candidates will be awarded full marks, regardless of whether they attempted the question.

CUET PG 2024: Result Soon

The CUET PG result will be out soon now. Following the declaration of results, the 190 participating universities will release individual merit lists and cut-offs based on CUET scores and their respective admission policies.