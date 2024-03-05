CUET PG Exam City Slip 2024 Released At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

CUET 2024: The CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The link for the "CUET PG city intimation slip" is now active in online mode. To access and download the CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip, candidates participating in the exam can visit the official website. The slip can be obtained by entering login credentials such as application number and password. Applicants who have successfully registered for the CUET PG 2024 exam are eligible to download the city intimation slip from the official website.

The CUET PG examination is structured across three shifts, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the day. The first shift is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, followed by the second shift from 12:45 PM to 02:30 PM, and concluding with the third shift from 04:30 PM to 06:15 PM. Candidates are advised to adhere to their designated time slots diligently to facilitate a smooth examination process.

CUET 2024 Advance Intimation Slip: Direct Link

CUET 2024 Advance Intimation Slip: Official Notice

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

- Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

- Open the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip download link.

- Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

- Download the exam city slip.

The NTA emphasizes that the CUET PG 2024 examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), underscoring the necessity for candidates to be familiar with the CBT format. This method requires candidates to engage with a computer terminal assigned to them based on their Roll number and Admit card. Detailed instructions will be provided upon logging in, offering guidance throughout the examination. Additionally, candidates have the flexibility to modify and edit their answers during the examination, enhancing the overall experience.

As the countdown to the CUET PG 2024 examination begins, candidates are encouraged to stay informed and follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure a seamless and successful examination process.