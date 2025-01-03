CUET PG Registration 2025 Begins Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for CUET PG 2025 from January 2, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The application deadline is February 1, 2025. A correction window will be available from February 3 to February 5, 2025. The CUET PG 2025 exams will be conducted from March 13 to March 31, 2025, in 312 cities, including 27 outside India. The exam will cover 157 subjects and will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for language papers, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

The city intimation slip will be released in the first week of March 2025, and admit cards can be downloaded four days before the exam date. The exam duration has been reduced from 105 minutes to 90 minutes, but the number of questions remains unchanged. The exam will be held in two or three shifts per day.

CUET PG Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CUET PG 2025 link on the homepage.

On the new page, click the registration link.

Fill in your registration details and submit them.

Log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 application fee has increased by Rs 200 across all categories. The fee for selecting additional test papers has also gone up by ₹100 per paper. For international candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,000 higher than last year for up to two test papers, with an additional Rs 1,500 increase for extra papers. Since 2022, the Ministry of Education and the UGC have assigned the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate admissions. CUET (PG) provides a single platform for students seeking admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions, including state, deemed, and private universities across India