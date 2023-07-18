CUET PG Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

CUET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon issue the CUET PG Result. According to the most recent update, UGC Chairman stated that the objection challenge closed on July 16 and that the NTA is presently analysing the challenges received. Students should be aware that, based on prior trends, results will most likely be issued within a week or two, but an official announcement will be made soon on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

"CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end last night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date." tweeted UGC Chairman on July 17.

CUET PG Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG 2023 Result" link

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

The CUET PG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take the printout of the same for future use.

Candidates must obtain at least 45 percent in order to qualify for the CUET PG Exam. CUET PG 2023 was held in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India from June 5 to June 17, 2023 and June 22 to June 30, 2023 for around 876908 candidates.