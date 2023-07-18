trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636907
CUET PG RESULT 2023

CUET PG Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

CUET PG Result 2023: As per the latest update, UGC Chairman said that they have received the objections and now are in the process to make the changes in answer keys, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here File Photo

CUET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon issue the CUET PG Result. According to the most recent update, UGC Chairman stated that the objection challenge closed on July 16 and that the NTA is presently analysing the challenges received. Students should be aware that, based on prior trends, results will most likely be issued within a week or two, but an official announcement will be made soon on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

"CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end last night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date." tweeted UGC Chairman on July 17.

CUET PG Result 2023: Steps to check here


  • Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG 2023 Result" link
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit
  • The CUET PG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take the printout of the same for future use.

Candidates must obtain at least 45 percent in order to qualify for the CUET PG Exam. CUET PG 2023 was held in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India from June 5 to June 17, 2023 and June 22 to June 30, 2023 for around 876908 candidates.

 

