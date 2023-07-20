CUET PG Results 2023 To Be OUT Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

CUET PG Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the CUET PG final answer key on July 19, 2023. Candidates can obtain the answer key by visiting the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The outcomes are awaited. On Monday, Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, stated that candidates will be kept informed of probable result announcement dates as the process of finalising the answer key advancements. Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth.

CUET PG Results 2023: Steps to check scores here

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET PG 2023: Marking scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered/unattempted responses will be given no marks.

This year, around 8.33 lakh applicants took the CUET PG test. The exam was held in different shifts between June 5 and 30, 2023.