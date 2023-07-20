trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637703
NewsEducation
CUET PG RESULT 2023

CUET PG Results 2023 To Be OUT Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

CUET PG Result 2023: NTA has issued final answer key on cuet.nta.nic.in and the results are still awaited, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET PG Results 2023 To Be OUT Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here File Photo

CUET PG Results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the CUET PG final answer key on July 19, 2023. Candidates can obtain the answer key by visiting the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The outcomes are awaited. On Monday, Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, stated that candidates will be kept informed of probable result announcement dates as the process of finalising the answer key advancements. Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth.

CUET PG Results 2023: Steps to check scores here

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

cre Trending Stories

CUET PG 2023: Marking scheme

  • Each question carries 04 (four) marks.
  • For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.
  • For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.
  • Unanswered/unattempted responses will be given no marks.

This year, around 8.33 lakh applicants took the CUET PG test. The exam was held in different shifts between June 5 and 30, 2023.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest