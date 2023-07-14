CUET UG 2023: NTA To Release CUET Result On July 17 At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Expected Cut Off, Steps To Download Scorecard

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said that it will release the CUET results for 2023 will be released on July 17, 2023, on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their CUET application number and date of birth. NTA, released the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key. On July 12, 2023, the final key for CUET 2023 was revealed. Candidates who took the next exam can access and obtain the final answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had announced that CUET result 2023 will be out by July 15 but now it has been delayed to 17 July. NTA released the CUET UG 2023 final answer key on July 12. A total of 400 questions have been dropped from all the sessions. CUET UG 2023 was conducted in three shifts between May 21 and June 23.



The CUET UG 2023 exam was held in phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023. The test was held in 387 Indian cities and 24 places outside of India.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Here's How To Check Scores

- Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in

- Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.

- Enter the following details to log in: Application number and Password.

- Candidate can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.

- Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

CUET UG Cut Off 2023: Determining Admission Eligibility

The CUET cutoff for different courses in 2023 varies based on categories. For instance, the expected cutoff for MA English ranges from 2.5 to 4.5 for the UR category, while for M.Sc. Chemistry, it ranges from -1.5 to -3.5. These cutoff scores determine eligibility for admission into various programs offered by participating Central Universities.

The testing organisation will provide the tentative CUET 2023 answer key as soon as the UG entrance exam is finished. Candidates will have a set amount of time to express objections to the key. After the subject matter experts have reviewed the questions, the final solution key will be created. The final answer key uploaded by the NTA will serve as the basis for the CUET UG 2023 results.

The CUET Provisional Answer Key for the exam was released on June 28, 2023, and the deadline to file objections was June 30, 2023, but the UGC Chairman extended the deadline to July 1, 2023. By July 15, the CUET UG results 2023 for UG admission in central universities, state universities, and other participating institutes will be available.