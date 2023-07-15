CUET UG 2023 Result Declared: Check Your Scorecard At cuet.samarth.ac.in

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG results have been declared today, July 15. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar declared that National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET (UG) Result 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check their NTA CUET Scorecard and CUET Result on the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth on the result login page to view the result. The results have been compiled on the basis of the final answer key declared. After the announcement of the result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023, no complaint with regard to answer key(s) will be considered valid.

CUET (UG) Result 2023: Subject-wise Toppers

In a recent Twitter post, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared a photo showcasing the achievements of candidates in the CUET-UG exams. The caption stated, “CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score.” From the picture, it could be seen that 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English this year while 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile with maximum scoring well in English.



cre Trending Stories

CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score pic.twitter.com/TUgQSblcMX — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023

CUET (UG) Result 2023: How To Check Scorecard

It must be noted that the scorecard for CUET (UG) 2023 will not be dispatched to the candidates. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards for CUET (UG) 2023 directly from the website, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To download the NTA CUET Scorecard, follow the instructions given below:

1. Visit the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

2. Locate the designated link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your login credentials, including application number and password.

4. Proceed to submit and you will get access to CUET (UG) 2023 scorecard.

This year, CUET (UG) was held from May 21 to June 23. The exams were conducted in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities from other countries. Around 14.90 lakh students registered to appear for the CUET (UG) examination. For further information about CUET (UG) 2023, candidates can contact at 011- 40759000. They can also connect through email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.