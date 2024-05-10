CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Date: NTA CUET Admit Card Soon At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG Admit Card soon. The admit card is likely to be published today, however NTA has not yet provided specific date and time. According to prior trends, the NTA releases its admit card four to five days before the exam date. The CUET UG exams will commence on May 15, 2024.

According to the schedule, CUET exams will be held until May 31. Meanwhile, the NTA has announced the city slips for May 15, 16, 17, and 18. Candidates should be aware that the city intimation slips for the 21, 22, 24, and other exam dates will be issued later.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to download here

• Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

• Choose the tab labelled "CUET 2024 admit card."

• Enter your login info.

• This displays the CUET UG 2024 admit card on the screen.

• Verify the details on the admit card.

CUET UG 2024: Total number of registrations

The CUET UG 2024 admit card will be available soon at exams.nta.ac.in, according to the NTA. The NTA has enrolled a total of 13.4 lakh candidates for CUET UG 2024. There are fewer this year than last year. The NTA announced 14.9 lakh CUET UG registrations for 2023.