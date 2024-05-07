CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG city intimation slip 2024 on May 6, which is available at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. This intimation slip applies to tests scheduled for May 15, 16, 17, and 18. Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test can receive their CUET 2024 city intimation slip by checking in to the official website using their credentials. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the CUET UG 2024 from May 15 to May 24. This time, the tests would be administered in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) to about 13.48 lakh students in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

The CUET city intimation slip download will help candidates identify the city where their NTA CUET 2024 exam centre is located.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to www.exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the city notification link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, then click "Next."

Step 4: The city's notification slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates download and retain the notification slip for future reference.

The CUET city slip 2024 contains the candidate's personal information, exam date and time, subject, test paper code, and the state and city of the test centre. The NTA will release the CUET UG city intimation slip 2024 in different phases for exams held during various shifts.