CUET UG 2024 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2024: The application correction window for CUET UG 2024 will close today, April 8, 2024, as announced by the National Testing Agency. Applicants seeking to rectify errors in their CUET UG 2024 application form must visit the official website by 11:50 P.M. today. This correction window, which commenced on April 6, 2024, provides candidates with an opportunity to ensure accurate details, as these will determine exam centers, subjects, and details on the CUET UG 2024 admit card.

CUET UG Application 2024: Steps To Make Changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG 2024

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2024 login link

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: Click on the fields open for changes and make the necessary changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

During the correction period, candidates will have the chance to modify the details they've provided in the CUET UG 2024 form before final submission. Additionally, the NTA has informed applicants that they can add more subjects, including the newly introduced papers, during this window. However, any additional subjects selected may require payment of an extra fee, if applicable.

In terms of identification, the testing agency has broadened the accepted forms of ID. Candidates can now log in using their school ID or government-issued ID card with a photograph, in addition to previously accepted IDs such as Aadhaar card, Digilocker ID, ABC ID, passport, and PAN card.

One of the major changes introduced this year is the NTA's plan to conduct the CUET UG exam 2024 in a hybrid mode, incorporating both online and offline components. However, specifics regarding the exam schedule and mode will be communicated after considering the number of registrations and preferences indicated by the candidates.

Candidates can expect their CUET UG exam city intimation slip by April 30, while the issuance of admit cards is scheduled for the second week of May.