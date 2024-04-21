CUET UG 2024 Datesheet OUT At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Schedule Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for CUET UG 2024. Candidates can access the datesheet on NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2024 exam is slated to run from May 15 to May 24, 2024. NTA will administer the CUET (UG) - 2024 in a Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) at various Examination Centers spanning 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

CUET UG 2024 Complete Time Table: Direct Link

This year, CUET UG 2024 has seen a registration of over 1.35 million candidates, comprising 717,000 males, 630,000 females, and seven third-gender individuals. Each candidate can register for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

CUET UG 2024: Exam Details

There are 63 test papers offered in CUET (UG) – 2024, with a standard duration of 45 minutes, except for subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes. The exam will consist of four shifts: Shift 1A (10 am to 11 am), Shift 1B (12.15 pm to 1 pm), Shift 2A (3 pm to 3.45 pm), and Shift 2B (5 pm to 6 pm).

English has garnered the highest registration numbers, exceeding a million candidates, followed by general test (830,000), chemistry (700,000), physics (680,000), mathematics (490,000), biology (390,000), economics (214,000), Hindi (200,000), business studies (190,000), accountancy (180,000), political science (161,000), and history (137,000). For more information, candidates can visit the official website of CUET UG.