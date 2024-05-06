CUET UG 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Today At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET UG- Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to conduct the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET) 2024. According to the UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2024 exam city intimation slip will be available today, May 6. Students can download the city intimation slip from the official website. The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 24 in hybrid mode, with 380 test centers across India and 26 centers overseas. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the exam this year. Candidates can download the city intimation slip from the official website by following the steps below.

CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, cuetug.nta.online.in

- Click on the notification link labeled 'CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip'

- You will be redirected to a login window where you need to enter your login credentials such as application number, password, and other details.

- The CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

- Download and save the CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: Admit Card Soon

It's important to note that the CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip is not an admit card. It contains the candidate's personal information, exam date and time, subject, test paper code, and state and city of the test center. The exam center name will only be mentioned in the admit card, which will be issued by the second week of May. This document is solely for providing information about the exam city, and candidates are not required to carry it on the day of the exam.