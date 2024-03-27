CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till 31 March At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency, known as NTA, has decided to extend the application deadline for CUET UG 2024 until March 31, 2024. The Chairman of UGC shared this update on social media platform X, informing everyone about the extension. If you're interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses, you can find the direct link on the official websites of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) 2024 test is scheduled to take place between May 15 and 31, 2024. The exam will be administered in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid format (computer-based/pen-and-paper).

CUET UG 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates of any age can take the CUET (UG) - 2024. Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or will be appearing in 2024, regardless of age, are eligible to take the CUET (UG) - 2024 test. However, candidates must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university, institution, or organisation to which they wish to apply.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the CUET UG 2024 test official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Step 2: Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Step 3: Access the new candidate registration website.

Step 4: Register yourself to proceed.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee.

CUET UG 2024: Application Fee

Students in the General category must pay Rs 400 for each subject and Rs 1000 for up to three subjects; students in the OBC (NCL)/EWS category must pay Rs 375 for each subject and Rs 900 for up to three subjects; and candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category must pay Rs 350 for each subject and Rs 800 for up to three subjects.