Advertisement
NewsEducation
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till 31 March At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2024: The NTA has extended the registration window for the Common Entrance Test 2024. NTA will conduct the CUET 2024 exam from May 15 to May 31, 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till 31 March At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency, known as NTA, has decided to extend the application deadline for CUET UG 2024 until March 31, 2024. The Chairman of UGC shared this update on social media platform X, informing everyone about the extension. If you're interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses, you can find the direct link on the official websites of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) 2024 test is scheduled to take place between May 15 and 31, 2024. The exam will be administered in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid format (computer-based/pen-and-paper).

CUET UG 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates of any age can take the CUET (UG) - 2024. Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or will be appearing in 2024, regardless of age, are eligible to take the CUET (UG) - 2024 test. However, candidates must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university, institution, or organisation to which they wish to apply.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the CUET UG 2024 test official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Step 2: Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Step 3: Access the new candidate registration website.

Step 4: Register yourself to proceed.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee.

CUET UG 2024: Application Fee

Students in the General category must pay Rs 400 for each subject and Rs 1000 for up to three subjects; students in the OBC (NCL)/EWS category must pay Rs 375 for each subject and Rs 900 for up to three subjects; and candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category must pay Rs 350 for each subject and Rs 800 for up to three subjects.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav