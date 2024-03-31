CUET UG 2024 Registration Ends Today At cuetug.ntaonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET UG 2024: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 concludes today, March 31, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration window is scheduled to close at 9:50 pm. Those who haven't yet enrolled for the undergraduate entrance examination can complete their application process on the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in. Originally, the deadline for CUET UG applications was March 26. However, responding to requests from applicants and various stakeholders, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar extended the registration period.

Following the registration deadline, the CUET UG 2024 application correction window will open on April 2, 2024, and remain accessible until April 3, 2024. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms by visiting the official CUET UG website.

The CUET UG examination will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15, 2024, to May 31, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide. The exam will be available in 13 languages: English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, and Urdu. Results for CUET UG 2024 are scheduled to be announced on June 30 via the official portal. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to access the results.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Check Here

- Visit the official NTA CUET website at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

- Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link on the homepage.

- Provide the required details and complete the registration process.

- Once registered, fill out the application form and make the necessary fee payment.

- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: Application Fees

Application fees vary based on category and subject selection. General candidates will pay ₹1000 for up to 3 subjects and ₹400 for each additional subject. OBC-NCL/EWS candidates will pay ₹900 for up to 3 subjects and ₹375 for each additional subject. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹800 for 3 subjects and ₹350 for additional subjects. For international centers, the fee is ₹4500 for up to 3 subjects and ₹1800 for each additional subject. Payment can be made online via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.