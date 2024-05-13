CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The CUET UG 2024 Admit Card is now available! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET UG admit card for 2024. It was released today, May 13, 2024, on exams.nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2024 exam will take place in pen-and-paper format on May 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2024, and in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on May 21, 22, and 24. Here are the steps and direct link to check the admit card. Candidates should remember to bring a passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application Form) for each subject for pasting on the attendance sheet in the examination hall. Also, it's important to check that the Test Booklet Code printed on the OMR Answer Sheet matches the one printed on the Test Booklet. If there's any discrepancy, candidates should promptly inform the Invigilator for a replacement of the OMR Answer Sheet with the correct code.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

To download their CUET hall ticket, candidates will need their Application number and Date of Birth. The NTA will conduct CUET (UG) – 2024 in a hybrid mode, combining Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper mode, for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates at various Examination Centers across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the city slips for May 15, 16, 17, and 18. Candidates should be aware that the city intimation slips for the 21, 22, 24, and other exam dates will be issued later.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Download Here

• Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

• Choose the tab labelled "CUET 2024 admit card."

• Enter your login info.

• This displays the CUET UG 2024 admit card on the screen.

• Verify the details on the admit card.

CUET UG 2024: Total Number Of Registrations

The CUET UG 2024 admit card will be available soon at exams.nta.ac.in, according to the NTA. The NTA has enrolled a total of 13.4 lakh candidates for CUET UG 2024. There are fewer this year than last year. The NTA announced 14.9 lakh CUET UG registrations for 2023.