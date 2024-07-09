CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Objection Facility Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the challenge window for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 today, July 9. Students who took the exam can download the CUET answer key 2024 and the response sheets from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Applicants can download the CUET UG answer key 2024 by logging in with their application number and password. Students may calculate their CUET 2024 score by comparing the answer keys to their responses. The provisional answer key can be challenged by anyone who is not satisfied with it by paying Rs 200 for each query.

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: Steps to challenge answer key

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

On the homepage, select the 'CUET UG answer key challenge' link.

Enter the security pin, application number, and birthdate as shown.

Click the submit button now.

Click the "View/Challenge Answer Key" button on the dashboard.

Use any one or more of the options listed in the following five columns by checking the box if you would like to challenge an option.

Select the document to upload by clicking on "Choose File."

Once you've chosen ID, scroll down to "Submit and Review Claims" to proceed to the following screen.

The options and IDs for each challenged question will be shown.

To "Save Claim and Pay Fee," click.

Pay the challenge fee and choose your payment method.

The window to raise concerns about the answer key will be available until 5:00 p.m. Candidates can also file a grievance against the OMR grading by paying Rs 200. The fee can be paid with a debit card, a credit card, or through net banking. On May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various examination centres in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India, the exam was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper) to approximately 13.48 lakh candidates.