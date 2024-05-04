CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET UG 2024: CUET UG City Intimation Slip is expected to be available today, May 5. According to the official update released by UGC Chief, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2024 admit card will be released in the second week of May, and the city intimation slip will be released by May 5. Students planning to take the exam should keep visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, for updates. Candidates will be able to download it after it has been available by entering their application number and date of birth.

The NTA will inform students for the exam city and exam centre location via the city intimation slip. The exact exam venue, day, time, and other details will be communicated via the CUET UG Admit card 2024.

The NTA is holding the CUET UG exam 2024 between May 15 and May 24 for 63 test papers. The test will be 45 minutes long, except Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will last 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024: Here’s how to download the slip

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to access the official website.

Step 2: Click the CUET UG 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you've been transported to a new page, enter the required information and press the submit button.

Step 4: The page displays your city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the CUET UG City Slip 2024 for later reference.

NTA conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Undergraduate Programmes at Central Universities under the Ministry of Education and other participating universities.