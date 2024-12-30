Delhi-Ghaziabad-Noida School Holidays: Winter Vacation Announced Till..... These Classes To Go.... Check Key Details

Delhi experienced cold to severe cold day conditions on Monday, as the maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees below the normal. The Meteorological Department has predicted similar cold day conditions to persist in the coming days. Amid the chilling weather, the schools have opted for winter vacation.

"For the past two days, maximum temperatures were recorded in the cold day category but the minimum temperatures remained above 10 degrees Celsius. Today (Monday), cold day to severe cold day conditions were observed over Delhi," a Met official said.

As temperatures dip across North India, schools in Delhi-NCR have announced winter vacations to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Schools in the Delhi-NCR have sent messages to parents informing them about the winter vacation. Here's a quick update on the school holiday schedules:

Delhi Schools

Dates: Schools will remain closed from December 31 to January 15.

Primary Classes (Up to 6th): Will remain completely shut during this period.

Special Classes for 10th and 12th: These will continue as per the schools' routine to ensure students remain prepared for their board exams.

Ghaziabad Schools

Current Schedule: Schools are closed for primary classes up to January 6.

Extension Possible: The closure may be extended depending on the orders from the District Magistrate, with updates expected soon.

Schools in Noida is likely to follow suit.

If the cold weather persists, online classes are most likely for senior wings in the schools.

Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for any further changes to the schedule.