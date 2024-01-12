trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708867
DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION 2024-25

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: First Merit List To Be Released Today- Steps To Check Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: The first merit list for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1 will be released today by the Directorate of Education Delhi, scroll down for more details.

Jan 12, 2024
Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: The Directorate of Education Delhi is poised to unveil the initial merit list for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1 in private, unaided schools today, January 12. Parents can check the list on respective school websites by following the provided steps. Following the release of the first list, addressing parental queries regarding the allocation of points to their children will be carried out through written/email/verbal interactions between January 13 and January 22, 2024.

The second list is scheduled for release on January 29, 2024. Any subsequent admission lists, if needed, will be published on February 2, 2024. Schools have received strict instructions to conclude the admission process by March 8, 2024.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official websites of the schools to which you've submitted admission applications.
  • On the homepage, locate the admission or admission-related section within the school's website.
  • Search for a specific link or section pertaining to the merit list, often labeled as "Admission Merit List" or "Selected Candidates."
  • Upon accessing the merit list, locate your child's name or application number.
  • Verify the dates carefully and capture a screenshot of the PDF for reference.

According to the Delhi Department of Education, the minimum age for admission to Nursery is three years, KG is four years, and Class 1 is five years. The age restriction is set to be determined on March 31, 2024. 

