Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Registration Begins Today- Check Steps To Apply Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The Directorate of Education, DOE, will start accepting applications for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 today. Last year, registration began in March, but this year, admissions will begin in January. The admissions process will begin on November 23, and applications must be submitted by December 15. The initial list of selected candidates will be revealed on January 12, 2024, with the admission process ending on March 8, 2024.

Schools have also been given the option of providing their own preference criteria. Some schools have decided to reward points if a candidate's parents or siblings attended the same school, if the candidate is a girl, if the applicant has special needs, or if the candidate is the child of a single parent. The majority of institutions will perform registration online, and the first list will be posted on January 12, 2024. Private schools set aside 25% of their seats for economically disadvantaged (EWS), impoverished, and disabled pupils, with separate waiting lists for each category.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Steps to apply here

• Go to the nearest government school

• Get a form from the school

• Fill out the form, attach a photo, and the necessary papers

• Drop the form into the drop box.

Some schools may require applicants to apply through their official website. The maximum age requirement for nursery admission is three years, four years for KG, and five years for class one.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Eligibility

The entry age limit for pre-school, pre-primary, and class 1 admissions is four years, five years, and six years, respectively. The Directorate of Education centralises and conducts online admission for 25% of seats in each private school for economically disadvantaged students.