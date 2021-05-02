Delhi University postpones final year examinations in wake of COVID-19 spurt

New Delhi: Delhi University has decided to postpone the final year examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Sunday (May 2).

As per PTI report, the final year and final semester exams, earlier slated to begin from May 15, have been deferred to June 1. The exams will be conducted online in an open-book format.

"We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1," D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later, Rawat added.

On April 30, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi seeking suspension of classes and cancellation of exams. Several students and teachers have been demanding postponement of exams due to the current coronavirus crisis.

DU on Thursday had said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred.

The teachers' body sought for extension of deadlines for submission of Internal Assessment. "...we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. "

"Students, teachers and karmacharis (staff) are unable to cope with the spread of COVID-19 and the effect it is having on every individual life, it said, adding that it is incumbent upon the university administration to be sensitive to the trauma all around and take steps to alleviate the stress in the lives of people," DUTA urged.

"The fact that students are battling illness of self and family members is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped... Hence, the DUTA demands that classes be suspended as students and teachers are not mentally and physically in a state to continue with the teaching learning process," the letter further said.

(With PTI inputs)

