DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 Released At dhse.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Check Here

DHSE Kerala Revaluation Result 2024: The DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 has been released by the Kerala government's Directorate of General Education today, June 6, 2024. Students can access the official website, dhse.kerala.gov.in, to download their results. In the science category of plus two examinations, the pass percentage is 84.84 percent; in 2023, it was 87.31 percent. In the Humanities, the pass percentage is 67.09 percent, down from 71.93 percent in 2023, while in Commerce, it is 76.11 percent, down from 82.75 percent the previous year. Out of 1200 possible scores, 105 students received a score of 1200.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2024 were released on May 9, 2024, at 3 PM, and the link was made available at 4 PM. This year, 2,23,736 male students and 2,17,384 female students made up the total number of registered students. The exams were held from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

DHSE Kerala Revaluation Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website dhse.kerala.gov.in.

2. Select the link "RVFULL-HSE Second Year March 2024 - Scrutiny/Revaluation Result" on the homepage. RVFULL-HSE Second Year March 2024 - Revaluation Result With Marks\ RVFULL-HSE Second Year March 2024 - Revaluation Result With 10% or Above

3. The screen will show the resultant PDF.

4. Download the outcome and save a copy for future reference.

A total of 2,94, 888 students passed the exam out of the 3,74,755 that took it. This year, the total pass percentage recorded is 78.69 percent. A+ grades were obtained by 39242 candidates in total.