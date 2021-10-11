हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi University (DU)

DU admissions 2021: More than 29000 applications received on first day under 2nd cut-off list

As many as 36,130 had secured admissions in the first list, ensuring that a little over half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats in the Delhi University (DU) were filled.

DU admissions 2021: More than 29000 applications received on first day under 2nd cut-off list
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi University received over 29,000 applications on the first day of admissions on Monday under the second cut-off list, while over 2,100 applicants paid their fees, according to data shared by the varsity.

As many as 36,130 had secured admissions in the first list, ensuring that a little over half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats in the university were filled.

The DU received 29,086 applications on Monday while the fees were paid by 2,103 applicants. A total of 2,593 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data.

Colleges also saw some cancellations with students withdrawing admissions.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, "We had seats remaining in B.Com (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics. We have had 51 admissions as against 38 sanctioned seats in the unreserved category. The courses might be filled up in the second list," he said.

He said two students cancelled their admissions to English (Honours), four in Philosophy (Honours) and three in Political Science (Honours).

At Aryabhatta College, 433 applications were received of which 263 were rejected and 170 were approved.

According to Rajesh Dwivedi, convener, admissions, at the college, the number of rejected applications were high since many students who had applied in the first list and had high marks applied again despite being ineligible.

At Rajdhani College, 131 admissions took place on Monday. At Maharaja Agrasen, 64 students cancelled their admissions while 40 students cancelled their admissions at Ramjas College, according to data.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi University (DU)Delhi University Admission 2021DU admissions 2021du.ac.inDU second cut off list
Next
Story

JNUEE 2021 answer key, question papers released, check details here

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Amitabh Bachchan turns 79, here's a look at his Box office hits