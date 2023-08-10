DU Admissions 2023: CSAS 2nd Allotment List To Be Released Today At du.ac.in- Steps To Check Here

DU Admission 2023: The Delhi University is set to announce the DU UG Admissions 2023 CSAS 2nd allotment list today, August 10, 2023. Candidates who applied for postgraduate courses will now be able to view the list. They had to register on the official website of Delhi University UG at -admission.uod.ac.in to apply. Candidates must 'Accept' the given seats from August 10 to 13, 2023, according to the DU Counselling timetable. Colleges will verify online applications from August 10 to 14, with the deadline for online fee payment being August 15.

The colleges will compare the candidates' applications to the colleges that have been assigned to them. The colleges will accept applications until August 14 at 4:59 p.m. The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

DU Admission 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-admission.uod.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the DU seat allotment list PDF

3. A new file would open up on the screen

4. Check the list of college and seats

5. Save and download the same

6. Take its printout for the future references

DU has chosen to make three allocation rounds available. However, if there are any leftover unfilled seats after the third admission round, the institution will announce the schedule for subsequent seat allocation rounds subsequently.