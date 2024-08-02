DU CSAS 2024 Phase 2 Registration Begins At du.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

DU CSAS Portal 2024: Delhi University (DU) has launched Phase 2 of the CSAS Portal for 2024 admissions, and the application process is currently underway. DU admissions for 2024 will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG portal. In Phase 2, candidates who completed Phase 1 registration can submit their choice of college and course combinations in order of preference. Those who did not register for Phase 1 can also apply until August 7 (4:59 pm).

According to the schedule, the last date for the CSAS UG portal 2024 is August 7. Candidates should note that choices saved by 5 pm on August 9 will be auto-locked, and seat allocation will be done accordingly. DU will release the first CSAS allocation list on August 16.

DU CSAS Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

If you are a new user, click on the 'New Registration' link.

Complete the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Print the completed application form.

For admission to the University of Delhi (UoD), candidates must have appeared in CUET(UG)-2024 in the subjects they passed in Class XII. The University offers 79 undergraduate programs and 183 BA program combinations across 69 colleges. Candidates can choose as many programs as they wish, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.