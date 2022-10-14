DU Merit Simulated List OUT for UG admission at du.ac.in, direct link here

DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University released the Simulated merit list today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can now download the DU Simulated Merit List 2022 or the mock allotment list from the official website- du.ac.in. Delhi University is expected to release the final merit list on October 18, 2022 once the students have reviewed their information, submitted their modifications for this simulated list, and checked their preferences Candidates need to be aware that the admissions process has altered starting with this year.

DU Merit List 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in

Secondly, you should click on the Delhi University Merit List 2022 Link on the homepage.

Now you have to enter your Registration Number with Password and wait for the next page to open.

On this page, you can see your Delhi University Seat Allotment Result 2022 and the name of the college in which admission is offered to you.

Download the Allotment Slip and then confirm your admission by submitting documents and paying admission fees.

This year, admission in the DU are being done on the basis of CUET 2022 or the Common University Entrance Test unlike previous years when the students were given admission according to merit list made on basis of 12th board marks.

Delhi University began its admissions process in September by publishing its admission-cum-allocation policy, or CSAS, following the CUET. This year, the admission process is being done through CSAS in three stages. Across 67 colleges, departments, and centres, 79 Undergraduate programmes at DU sought applications for admission.