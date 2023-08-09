DU Second Merit List 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow At admission.uod.ac.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

DU Second Merit List 2023: The Delhi University Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 was successfully conducted. According to the schedule, the Round 2 Merit List 2023 will be released tomorrow, August 10, 2023, at 5 PM.

Students will be able to check their portal - admission.uod.ac.in - once it is released. Candidates should be aware that once the allotted seat is revealed, they must accept it between August 10, 2023 at 5 PM and August 13, 2023 at 4.59 PM.

The vacant seats for the DU 2nd Cut Off were released on August 7, 2023. Certain colleges, such as Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kamala Nehru College, Gargi College, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, had a limited number of seats available for the B.A. Hons, B.Sc. B.A. Programme.



DU Second Merit List 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of Delhi University for admission.

Then, you need to check the latest update section available for students.

After that, find the link to the merit list. Click on it.

Download this list for future reference.

The DU CSAS UG first merit list was issued on August 1, 2023 at 5 PM. Vacant seats were released on August 7, and a window was opened from August 7 to August 8 through 4.59 PM to reorder high preferences. According to the schedule, the vacant seats for the third round will be released on August 17, 2023.