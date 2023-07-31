trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642749
DU UG Admission 2023: 1st Merit List To Be Out Tomorrow On admission.uod.ac.in, Check Official Time & More Here

 DU UG Admission 2023 1st merit list will be released tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in, scroll down to check more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DU UG Merit List: The University of Delhi will release the first seat allotment list for undergraduate courses on August 1, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the DU UG 1st merit list 2023 from the official website admission.uod.ac.in following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download DU UG 1st Merit List 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.


Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link for candidate login

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Check and download your DU UG Merit List or seat allotment result.

DU UG Counselling 2023: 1st Seat Allotment Result Date, Time

According to the official schedule, the first allocation list for DU UG Admission 2023 will be declared at 5 pm, August 01, 2023. 
As per the schedule of activities, candidates have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4. Colleges will verify and approve online applications by August 5. The deadline for online fee payment is August 6. Vacant seats for the second round will be displayed on August 7, at 5 pm. 

