ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 Released At ecgc.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ECGC PO Admit Card 2024: The ECGC Limited has issued the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 at the official website. Candidates intending to take the online written test for the Probationary Officer positions can download their admit cards from the official ECGC website at ecgc.in. The admit card is available for download from November 6 to November 16, 2024. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center. This recruitment drive is set to fill 40 Probationary Officer positions within the organization.

The online written test is scheduled for November 16, 2024. The exam will consist of two parts: an objective test (200 marks) followed by a descriptive paper (40 marks). The objective test will cover topics such as reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude, with a time limit of 140 minutes. The descriptive paper will include essay writing and precis writing, and candidates will have 40 minutes to complete both questions. The marks from the Descriptive Paper (English Language) will be considered for merit ranking. It will only be evaluated for candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQ) Test and achieve a sufficiently high total score.

ECGC PO Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Go to the official ECGC website at ecgc.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter the required details.

After submitting the information, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download the page.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

The results of the online written exam will be declared between December 16 and December 31, 2024. This recruitment process aims to fill 40 Probationary Officer vacancies in the Executive Officer cadre, offering a pay scale of ₹53,600-2,645(14)-₹90,630-2,865(4)-₹1,02,090.