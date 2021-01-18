हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Ahead of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's live interaction, students demand cancel exams or vaccinate us

While there were some who refused to come to schools for examinations, others demanded that they be vaccinated first. Many students also want to know when Kendriya Vidyalayas will be reopened.  

Ahead of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal&#039;s live interaction, students demand cancel exams or vaccinate us
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. (Photo: PTI)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in a live session on Twitter on Monday. After this announcement by the Education Minister, many students raised their concerns on giving exams this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic including calls for 'cancelling the board exams'. 

While there were some who refused to come to schools for examinations, others demanded that they be vaccinated first. Many students also want to know when Kendriya Vidyalayas will be reopened. 

Students are also unwilling to give exams due to no classroom teaching in the previous year, citing lack of preparedness. Due to internet issues, many teachers had difficulty holding seamless online classes. 

“I am a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mathura Cantt,not been able to study due to the conduction of online classes for the whole of this year. It is a big problem and we are facing difficulties which the government is not caring about,” said a student on Twitter.

“Will all Kendriya Vidyalayas end the online classes after 18th or will offline and online classes go together? Because a lot of us still don’t want to attend school because we are not getting vaccinated. Please vaccinate all school students too”, another student demanded.

“Sir Navodaya walo se bhi intract kijiay please, jaldi jaldi navodaya reopen ho sake January me hi please sir please”, another wrote.

“Sir please help we did not study well in corona if we are studying online, then why exams are offline why sir. Please help students. And i am scared because of corona strain cases are increasing in your city cases till now 15 cases in meerut please help,” one student names Harsh tweeted to Nishank.

Many students had earlier started an online petition to cancel the Class X, XII crucial examinations for this academic year. The students, while expressing concerns over the conduct of the CBSE Board exam, claimed that online classes have not been as helpful as classroom teaching. 

The petition also asserted that several students failed to attend the online classes due to their financial problems, lack of resources, and poor internet.

