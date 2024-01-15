FMGE December Admit Card 2023 To Be OUT Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

FMGE 2023: The FMGE December Admit Card 2023 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be released today, January 15, 2024. Aspiring candidates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. The FMGE exam is scheduled for January 20, 2024. Foreign medical graduates who have registered for the exam can access their admit cards on nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in by logging in with their credentials. It is mandatory for candidates to bring the FMGE admit card, affixed with a passport-size photograph, and a valid photo ID to the examination center.

FMGE December Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

- Click on FMGE December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

Earlier the admit card release date was scheduled on January 12, 2024, which was postponed. The official notice reads, “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in. The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly.”

The FMGE examination, taking place on January 20, 2024, will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift runs from 9 am to 11:30 am, and the second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam consists of one paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts to be attempted in a single day. Each part consists of 150 questions to be completed in 150 minutes. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official NBEMS website for relevant details and updates.