FMGE December Exam 2023: Admit Card Delayed, Exam On 20 January- Check Steps To Download

FMGE 2023: The admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December 2023, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), have not been released yet. With only three days left until the exam on January 20, candidates are expressing concerns on social media, urging the NBE to release the hall tickets soon. Although the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, initially mentioned January 15 as the admit card release date, the download link is not active.

The FMGE, which serves as a screening test for foreign medical graduates looking to practice in India, was supposed to have admit cards released by January 12, but the date was revised to January 15 but the admit cards are still not released. Candidates are anxiously waiting for updates, and many have sought clarification from the board about the availability of the hall ticket. As per the information bulletin, the FMGE results are expected to be announced on February 20.

FMGE December Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

- Click on FMGE December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

The FMGE exam is scheduled for January 20, 2024. It is mandatory for candidates to bring the FMGE admit card, affixed with a passport-size photograph, and a valid photo ID to the examination center.