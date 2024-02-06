FMGE December Result 2023 Declared At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

FMGE 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session. Candidates who took the FMGE Screening Test on January 20, 2024, can access their results on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Individual scorecards for FMGE-December 2023 participants will be available for download from https://nbe.edu.in/ starting February 13, 2024. However, results for candidates with pending face ID/documents verification and matters under subjudice are currently withheld. The schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE-December 2023 session Pass Certificates will be announced separately.

FMGE December Result 2023: Direct Link

FMGE December Result 2023: Steps To Check

- Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

- Click on FMGE December 2023 result link available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where the result link will be available.

- Click on the link and fill the required details.

- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The FMGE Exam 2023 took place on January 20, 2024, with two sessions: the first from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Featuring a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), this licensure exam, also known as the Medical Council of India (MCI) Screening Test, is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in India. It is mandatory for Indian citizens holding a medical degree from a foreign institution to practice medicine in the country.

Candidates seeking additional information or updates regarding FMGE December 2023 results and related matters can refer to the official NBEMS website. It is essential for applicants to stay informed about any notifications or announcements from the board for further proceedings.