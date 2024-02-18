FTII JET 2024 Registration Begins At applyadmission.net/JET23-24- Check important Details Here

FTII JET 2023-24: The registration process for FTII JET 2024 has commenced at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII Pune). Prospective students aiming for admission to FTII Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, can submit their applications for the FTII Joint Entrance Test (JET 2024) on the official website applyadmission.net/JET23-24 until March 17. The entrance examination is scheduled for April 6 or 7, and the admit cards for FTII JET 2024 will be accessible from March 27. Candidates applying for various FTII and SRFTI courses, excluding the 3-year PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design and the 3-year UG Certificate course in Animation and Visual Effects Design, are required to hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any discipline.

FTII JET 2023-24: Steps To Apply

- Visit the admission website at applyadmission.net/jet2022_23

- Click on the JET 2022-23 registration link on the homepage.

- Register and complete the application form.

- Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

- Submit the form and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For applicants seeking admission to the 3-year PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design, a bachelor’s degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design, or related fields in fine arts or an equivalent qualification is necessary. Those aspiring to join the 3-year UG Certificate course in Animation and Visual Effects Design must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognized board or hold a minimum 2-year diploma after Class 10.

The registration fee for a single course is Rs 2,000. Female candidates and individuals from SC, ST, and PwD categories will be charged a reduced registration fee of Rs 600 for one course. For candidates applying for two courses, the application fee is Rs 3,000, and for three courses, it is Rs 4,000. Female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD students applying for two courses will need to pay Rs 900, while the application fee for three courses is Rs 1200.