IIT Madras announces GATE 2019 result

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday evening announced the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019.

Earlier the announcement was scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 16). The availability of the scorecard is scheduled to be held from March 20-May 31.

The candidates can access the result on the official website of IIT-M--gate.iitm.ac.in. The test was held across 200 cities in India and six cities outside the nation. The examination is held once a year and is conducted for 3 hours (180 minutes).

The exam was conducted by IIT-M on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 for 24 papers. The exam in India this year was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The test is conducted in English language.

An online examination, GATE is held at the national level and is conducted by IITs for admissions to post-graduate programmes--ME, MTech and direct PhD. The educational institutes include the IITs, NITs, GFTIs, IISc, and other universities in India.