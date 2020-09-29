GATE 2021 exam: Last day of online registration extended till October 7 — Check all important details here

NEW DELHI: The last date for submission of application form of online registration of the GATE Exam 2021 has been extended till October 7. To this regard, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has released the application form for GATE exam on their official website — gate.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in February 2021. The GATE 2021 will be conducted from February 5-14, 2021.

Earlier, the last date for the online registration of the GATE 2021 exam had been September 30. However, according to an official notice on https://gate.iitb.ac.in, the last date for the online registration has now been extended to October 7.

GATE 2021: How to register online

STEP 1: Vsiit the official website of the GATE 2021 exam — gate.iitb.ac.in

STEP 2: Click on the 'GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)' link

STEP 3: Find the option for 'New User' and submit personal details and credentials

Step 4: Sign in with your registered ID and enter other details in the application form.

STEP 5: You will need to upload a scanned copy of the required documents and scans of signature and photos in the given format.

STEP 6: Pay the application fee via the website.

STEP 7: Finish the online registration process.

GATE is an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. It is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.