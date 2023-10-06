trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671534
GATE 2023-24 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today At goaps.iisc.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

GATE 2023-24 late fee registration begins today those who have not registered yet can apply at goaps.iisc.ac.in. The application correction window will be open from November 4 to 11.

Oct 06, 2023
GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) closed the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) application form window on 5th October. Candidates who wish to apply without paying the late fee will have to register on GATE online application processing system (GOAPS), goaps.iisc.ac.in, today. Late fee charges will be implemented starting October 6. Individuals who fail to register before the deadline can still submit their application forms until October 13 by paying additional fees. The late fee varies based on categories, and applicants must pay the extra charges according to their selected category.

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply Here

Step 1: Go to the official website, which is gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the ONLINE REGISTRATION option and register yourself.

Step 3: Return to the homepage, click FILL APPLICATION FORM, and sign in.

Step 4: Fill up the GATE application form 2024 and upload all of the required papers.

Step 5: Complete the online application cost payment.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

For GATE 2024, applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted application forms, but only specific details can be modified, and this requires the payment of a correction fee. The official GATE 2024 website emphasizes that there will be no refunds except for cases of multiple transactions. The application correction window will be open from November 4 to 11, allowing modifications in certain fields, each incurring a specific fee.

