GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur Announces Subject Wise Toppers With Marks: Check Complete List Here

Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on 16 March. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result is available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. Around 5.17 lakh took the test in 29 papers and of them, around 1 lakh or 18 per cent have qualified, organising institute IIT Kanpur said. Candidates can check their result and qualification status now on gate.iitk.ac.in. Individual scorecards will be made available by March 22.

The GATE toppers list with the candidates' scores was also made public by IIT Kanpur along with the GATE results. The scorecard will be available for download on March 21 for those who qualified for GATE 2023.

GATE 2023 Result: Subjectwise Toppers List

Sections Name Marks Score Aerospace Engineering Joshi Yash Kishorbhai 73 988 Agricultural Engineering Anshika Rai 49 1000 Biomedical Engineering Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara 60 1000 Architecture and Planning Shreya Bhardwaj 75.67 1000 Biotechnology Aishwarya K 79.67 1000 Chemical Engineering Rohit Bhagat Kalwar 92.67 1000 Chemistry Atanu Das 72 981 Civil Engineering Suban Kumar Mishra 83.11 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology Jayadeep Sudhakar More 93.67 1000 Ecology and Evolution Karthik Thrikkadeeri 84.33 1000 Electrical Engineering Bhanwar Singh Choudhary 66 1000 Electronics and Communication Engineering Siddharth Sabharwal 90 1000 Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics Anshuman 83.67 952 Environmental Science and Engineering Devendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal 64.33 953 Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics Shubham Banik 85.67 1000 Geology and Geophysics: Geology Manish Singh 74 1000 Geomatics Engineering Saurav Kumar 66 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics V Gaurav 83.33 989 Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology Deepti Dilip Moar 84 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics Keerthana Nair 74.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy Sreeram K N 72.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology Tejasvi Kamboj 73 943 Humanities and Social Sciences: English Sayantan Pahari 84.33 1000 Instrumentation Engineering Akash Srivastava 78.33 968 Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany Advita Sharma 73.33 1000 Mathematics Suvendu Kar 50.33 941 Mechanical Engineering Aryan Choudhary 90.67 1000 Metallurgical Engineering Ashutosh Kumar Yadav 85.67 973 Mining Engineering Udit Jaiswal 63.33 973 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Shivam Ranjan 60 1000 Petroleum Engineering Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar 74.67 963 Physics Arunendra Kumar Verma 75 1000 Production and Industrial Engineering SH Gowtham Gudimella 87.33 938 Statistics Nikhilesh Rajaraman 73.67 1000

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

GATE 2023 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Log on to the GATE 2023 website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

- Login GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

- Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Result’ tab

- The GATE 2023 result PDF will open

- Download the GATE result 2023

According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).