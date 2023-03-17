topStoriesenglish2584547
GATE 2023

GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur Announces Subject Wise Toppers With Marks: Check Complete List Here

IIT Kanpur released the GATE result and also released topper's list 2023, scroll down to check subject-wise topper's list.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur Announces Subject Wise Toppers With Marks: Check Complete List Here

Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on 16 March. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result is available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. Around 5.17 lakh took the test in 29 papers and of them, around 1 lakh or 18 per cent have qualified, organising institute IIT Kanpur said. Candidates can check their result and qualification status now on gate.iitk.ac.in. Individual scorecards will be made available by March 22.

The GATE toppers list with the candidates' scores was also made public by IIT Kanpur along with the GATE results. The scorecard will be available for download on March 21 for those who qualified for GATE 2023.

GATE 2023 Result: Subjectwise Toppers List

Sections

Name

Marks

Score

Aerospace Engineering

Joshi Yash Kishorbhai

73

988

Agricultural Engineering

Anshika Rai

49

1000

Biomedical Engineering

Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara

60

1000

Architecture and Planning

Shreya Bhardwaj

75.67

1000

Biotechnology

Aishwarya K

79.67

1000

Chemical Engineering

Rohit Bhagat Kalwar

92.67

1000

Chemistry

Atanu Das

72 981

Civil Engineering

Suban Kumar Mishra

83.11

1000

Computer Science and Information Technology

Jayadeep Sudhakar More

93.67

1000

Ecology and Evolution

Karthik Thrikkadeeri

84.33

1000

Electrical Engineering

Bhanwar Singh Choudhary

66

1000

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Siddharth Sabharwal

90

1000

Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics

Anshuman

83.67

952

Environmental Science and Engineering

Devendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal

64.33

953

Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics

Shubham Banik

85.67

1000

Geology and Geophysics: Geology

Manish Singh

74

1000

Geomatics Engineering

Saurav Kumar

66

1000

Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics

V Gaurav

83.33

989

Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology

Deepti Dilip Moar

84

1000

Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics

Keerthana Nair

74.67

1000

Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy

Sreeram K N

72.67

1000

Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology

Tejasvi Kamboj

73

943

Humanities and Social Sciences: English

Sayantan Pahari

84.33

1000

Instrumentation Engineering

Akash Srivastava

78.33

968

Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany

Advita Sharma

73.33

1000

Mathematics

Suvendu Kar

50.33

941

Mechanical Engineering

Aryan Choudhary

90.67

1000

Metallurgical Engineering

Ashutosh Kumar Yadav

85.67

973

Mining Engineering

Udit Jaiswal

63.33

973

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

Shivam Ranjan

60 1000

Petroleum Engineering

Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar

74.67

963

Physics

Arunendra Kumar Verma

75

1000

Production and Industrial Engineering

SH Gowtham Gudimella

87.33

938

Statistics

Nikhilesh Rajaraman

73.67 1000

 

Check Live And Latest Updates On Gate 2023 Result

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

Gate 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard 

GATE 2023 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Log on to the GATE 2023 website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

- Login GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

- Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Result’ tab

- The GATE 2023 result PDF will open

- Download the GATE result 2023

According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).

