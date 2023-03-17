GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur Announces Subject Wise Toppers With Marks: Check Complete List Here
IIT Kanpur released the GATE result and also released topper's list 2023, scroll down to check subject-wise topper's list.
Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on 16 March. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result is available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. Around 5.17 lakh took the test in 29 papers and of them, around 1 lakh or 18 per cent have qualified, organising institute IIT Kanpur said. Candidates can check their result and qualification status now on gate.iitk.ac.in. Individual scorecards will be made available by March 22.
The GATE toppers list with the candidates' scores was also made public by IIT Kanpur along with the GATE results. The scorecard will be available for download on March 21 for those who qualified for GATE 2023.
GATE 2023 Result: Subjectwise Toppers List
|
|
Name
|Marks
|
Score
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
Joshi Yash Kishorbhai
|
73
|988
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
Anshika Rai
|
49
|
1000
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara
|
60
|1000
|
Architecture and Planning
|
Shreya Bhardwaj
|
75.67
|1000
|
Biotechnology
|
Aishwarya K
|
79.67
|1000
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Rohit Bhagat Kalwar
|
92.67
|
1000
|
Chemistry
|
Atanu Das
|72
|981
|
Civil Engineering
|
Suban Kumar Mishra
|
83.11
|1000
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
Jayadeep Sudhakar More
|
93.67
|
1000
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
Karthik Thrikkadeeri
|
84.33
|1000
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Bhanwar Singh Choudhary
|
66
|1000
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Siddharth Sabharwal
|
90
|1000
|
Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
|
Anshuman
|
83.67
|
952
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
Devendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal
|
64.33
|953
|
Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics
|
Shubham Banik
|
85.67
|1000
|
Geology and Geophysics: Geology
|
Manish Singh
|
74
|1000
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
Saurav Kumar
|66
|
1000
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics
|
V Gaurav
|
83.33
|
989
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology
|
Deepti Dilip Moar
|
84
|1000
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics
|
Keerthana Nair
|
74.67
|1000
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy
|
Sreeram K N
|
72.67
|
1000
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology
|
Tejasvi Kamboj
|
73
|943
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: English
|
Sayantan Pahari
|84.33
|
1000
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
Akash Srivastava
|
78.33
|968
|
Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
|
Advita Sharma
|
73.33
|1000
|
Mathematics
|
Suvendu Kar
|
50.33
|
941
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Aryan Choudhary
|
90.67
|
1000
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
Ashutosh Kumar Yadav
|
85.67
|
973
|
Mining Engineering
|
Udit Jaiswal
|
63.33
|973
|
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
Shivam Ranjan
|60
|1000
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar
|
74.67
|963
|
Physics
|
Arunendra Kumar Verma
|75
|
1000
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|
SH Gowtham Gudimella
|
87.33
|938
|
Statistics
|
Nikhilesh Rajaraman
|73.67
|1000
Check Live And Latest Updates On Gate 2023 Result
GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.
Gate 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard
GATE 2023 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Log on to the GATE 2023 website -- gate.iitk.ac.in
- Login GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password
- Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Result’ tab
- The GATE 2023 result PDF will open
- Download the GATE result 2023
According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).
