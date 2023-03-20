GATE 2023 Result: Scorecard Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in- Steps To Download, Validity And More Details Here

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 result has been made public, and the candidates' scorecards will be made available tomorrow, March 21. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be made available on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, at gate.iitk.ac.in. Via GATE 2023 login, candidates who took the exam will be able to view and obtain their scorecard. See below for more information, including the validity of GATE 2023 scorecards.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GOAPS platform will host the GATE 2023 scorecard. Candidates will need to enter their user ID and password to view the scorecard once it is available. Interestingly, applicants will be able to access and download their scorecards for free up to May 31. After that date, a fee of Rs 500 will be required.

GATE 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Aspirants will be able to download the GATE scorecard by following the steps given below.

- Visit GATE GOAPS 2023 portal at gate.iitk.ac.in 2023.

- Click on the GATE 2023 scorecard download link.

- Login using enrollment ID and password.

- Click on the GATE score card 2023 tab.

- GATE scorecard will be displayed on screen.

- Click on the download tab and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE Scorecard Validity

Three years are allowed to pass since the GATE 2023 result date before the scorecard expires. "GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results," states the GATE information handout.

GATE Result 2023

The GATE 2023 Results were made public on March 16, and the COAP site will be used for the further admissions and hiring procedures based on GATE scores. The registration period for GATE COAP 2023 has started at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. It's crucial that GATE-qualified candidates sign up on GATE COAP.