GATE 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Today, Jan 3 At gate.iitk.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

GATE 2023 admit card will be released today, January 3, 2024, scroll down for the steps to download here. GATE exams will begin from February 3, 2024, at IIT Kanpur. 

GATE 2024: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 admit card will be released today, January 3, 2024. GATE 2024 will begin on February 3, 2024, at IIT Kanpur. On the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, applicants who plan to take the GATE exam can view and get their admission cards. Candidates must sign in to the GATE portal with their application number and password in order to download their admission cards from the official website. The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 12, 2024. IISc Bangalore will administer the exam in two sessions: the Forenoon session, running from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the Afternoon session, scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2024: Here’s How To Download

  • Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Open the GATE 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

GATE 2024: Examination Schedule

February 3, 2024: Forenoon Session (9:30 am to 12:30 pm):

- Architecture and Planning
- CY – Chemistry
- Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Environmental Science and Engineering
- Production and Industrial Engineering

Afternoon Session (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm):

- Geomatics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Physics

February 4, 2024: Forenoon Session (9:30 am to 12:30 pm):

- Biomedical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Chemistry
- Ecology and Evolution
- Geology and Geophysics
- Humanities and Social Sciences

Afternoon Session (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

- Civil Engineering
- Instrumentation Engineering
- Mathematics
- Mining Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering

February 10, 2024: Forenoon Session (9:30 am to 12:30 pm):

- Aerospace Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Biotechnology

Afternoon Session (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm):

- Computer Science and Information Technology
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
- Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

Candidates may only appear for 1 or a maximum of 2 exams in GATE 2024, which will consist of 29 papers. The GATE 2024 exam will require candidates to bring their admit card to the testing location. 

