GATE 2024 Registration Last Date Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2024: The deadline for GATE registration (without a late charge) is today, October 5. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will end the application window today, and applicants who apply after today will be charged an additional Rs 500 as a late fee. The deadline for GATE registration with late fees is October 13. Candidates who have yet to register can do so through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The GATE 2024 Exams will be held at IISc Bengaluru on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Each exam will be held in two sessions, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Candidates will be needed to take the exam based on their subjects.

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website, which is gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the ONLINE REGISTRATION option and register yourself.

Step 3: Return to the homepage, click FILL APPLICATION FORM, and sign in.

Step 4: Fill up the GATE application form 2024 and upload all of the required papers.

Step 5: Complete the online application cost payment.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

The paper will be written in English. Each paper has a total of 100 marks, of which 15 are for General Aptitude (GA), which is common to all papers, and the remaining 85 are for the individual syllabus.