GATE 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2025 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will start the registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 exam tomorrow, August 28. Initially, the registration was scheduled to begin on August 24, 2024, but IIT Roorkee postponed the date to August 28. Eligible candidates can register at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The deadline to apply without a late fee is September 26, while the extended deadline with a late fee is October 7, 2024. The GATE 2025 exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There is no age limit for the exam.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the third year of an undergraduate degree program or those who have completed a government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities can apply for GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, click the link for GATE 2025 registration.

Enter your registration details and click "Submit."

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee for the regular registration period is Rs 900. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 1800 during the regular period and Rs 2300 for the extended period. The GATE 2025 exam will consist of 30 test papers, including both full papers and sectional papers. Candidates can appear in either one or up to two test papers. The exam will be conducted in English as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and will last three hours. The exam will have two sections: General Aptitude (GA) and the candidate's chosen subjects. Question types will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer-type (NAT) questions.