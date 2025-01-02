GATE Admit Card 2025 To Be Released On THIS DATE At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

GATE Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will not release the GATE 2025 admit cards today, January 2. As per the latest update on the official website, the admit cards will now be available on January 7. Candidates can download their admit cards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in once they are released. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card (A4-size) and a valid, original photo ID. Photocopies, scanned copies, or expired IDs will not be accepted.

Items like personal calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or any electronic/communication gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Books, charts, tables, loose sheets, handbooks, pouches, or boxes are also not allowed. IIT Roorkee will conduct the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The test will be held online in a computer-based format and will last for 3 hours. Each day, the exams for different subjects will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift is from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift is from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official GATE website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the "GATE 2025 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details, such as your registration number and password, on the next page.

Hit the "Submit" button to view your GATE 2025 hall ticket.

Download and print the admit card to bring it on the exam day.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam used for admission to master’s and doctoral programs in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities. It is also considered for recruitment by some public sector organizations. The exam is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs—Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee—are responsible for organizing the exam.