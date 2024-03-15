GATE Final Answer Key 2024 Released At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GATE Answer Key 2024: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore, has issued the GATE 2024 final solution key along with the question paper. The GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024. Candidates who took the GATE exams can check the question paper and final answer key on the official website. The GATE 2024 exams took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Candidates can access the GATE 2024 final answer key pdf from the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 examinations were held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The test papers were written in English and featured multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The exam was conducted in two sessions: morning 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and afternoon 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

GATE 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, select the master question paper and answer key link.

3. A new page will open on your screen.

4. Click on the question and answer key.

5. Download and preserve a copy for reference.

Candidates who have taken the GATE Exams can verify their results using the link provided on the official website. Students can check their results by logging in using their Login ID and password.