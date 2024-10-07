GATE Registration 2024-25: Last Date Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

GATE Registration 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which is organizing GATE 2025, will close the registration process today, October 7. The extended application window, with a late fee, also ends today. Candidates who haven't applied yet can do so via the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled for February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th, 2025. Approximately 7 lakh candidates are expected to participate, with Computer Science and Information Technology branches receiving the highest number of applications last year.

The GATE 2025 exam will feature a mix of multiple-choice and numerical answer-type questions, with candidates given 3 hours to complete the test. It will cover 30 subjects, including CSE, EE, EC, ME, and Data Science (DA), among others. Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, the exam will consist of 65 questions, totaling 100 marks. The GATE 2024 results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2024. Candidates can download their scorecards for free from March 23, 2024, to May 31, 2024. After this period, from June 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, scorecards will be available for download with a fee of Rs. 500 per test paper.

According to the notification, GATE 2025 applications must be submitted online, with each candidate allowed to submit only one application form. If a candidate wishes to appear for a second paper (from the permissible two-paper combination), they can add it to their existing application. IIT Roorkee has warned that if multiple applications are submitted, only one will be accepted, and the others will be rejected without a refund of the fees paid.

GATE Registration 2024-25: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.

Register by entering the required details.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Complete the GATE 2025 application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Save the confirmation and print a hard copy for future reference.

GATE 2024-25 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates currently in their 3rd year or any higher year of an undergraduate degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts are eligible to appear for GATE 2025. For those pursuing or who have completed their qualifying degree from foreign institutions, eligibility requires being in the 3rd year or higher or having completed a Bachelor's degree (minimum 3 years) in the same fields.