GBSHSE Result 2024: Goa Board Class 12th Result Declared At gbshse.in- Check Steps To Download, Pass Percentage Here

GBSHSE Result 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board HSSC Results 2024. The Goa Board Class 12 Results were declared on April 21, with an overall pass rate of 85%. The results link will be available starting April 23. The class 12 results were announced for a total of 17987 students who took the HSSC exams. Out of as many students, 8550 were male and 9437 were female. Girls had an 88.06 percent pass percentage, while boys had 81.59 percent.

"Supplementary examination will be conducted by the Board for those candidates who are placed in "Needs Improvement" irrespective of number of subjects with 'Need Improvement' remark or who have withdrawn their application forms" reads the official result booklet.

Goa Board Result 2024: Steps to check here

1. Go to Goa Board's official website, gbshse.in.

2. Click the "HSSC Results 2024" link.

3. A new login window will display on your screen.

4. Enter your school roll number, date of birth, and other information as requested, and then submit.

5. Your Goa Board HSSC results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the scorecard and save a copy.

According to the information available, the result link will be published on the official website starting April 23, 2024, at 4.30 PM. When the links are available, students will be able to access the scorecards.