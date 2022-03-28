Global ed-tech company Just Tutors delivering one-of-a-kind learning experience

Wondrous are all those success stories that are grown from the ground up, and most importantly, those that were created with pure intent to spread the good among others. Very few brands and businesses across sectors have been able to deliver on what they promise and add value to people’s lives. To be able to do that in current times, when competition is too fierce, is no cakewalk for any education platform, but Just Tutors emerges as an exception and stands unique from the rest in the industry. Just Tutors has truly become one of the most trusted online education platforms, turning into a well-renowned global ed-tech company that has garnered headlines all over the world.

Amit drew the success path for Just Tutors, leveraging and optimizing his years of experience in building an online education business in 16+ countries, emphasizing the importance of teacher-learner bonding to make learning more fruitful. The whole framework of Just Tutors today is about standardizing delivery by teachers by appointing only full-time employees and shying away from the industry standard of freelancing. This has encouraged the concept of hiring only full-time teachers who can take full ownership of learners. Just Tutors makes this possible by providing constant feedback to teachers via thorough quality audits and also providing quality training programs for required improvements.

The USP of Just Tutors is its prime focus on its personalized approach in education, making it a hyper-personalized education platform, offering 1:1 classes on Maths, Science, and English for students in Grade 1-10.

The platform is currently helping students in more than 12 countries that follow British Curriculum, IB, US Curriculum, Australian and Indian Curriculum. Besides this, Just Tutors has also introduced Global Tutoring Solution, combining technology seamlessly with the human touch to give a highly personalized 1:1 learning for K10 students. They take full ownership of learner growth by not only improving the academics but also the overall confidence. Their teaching framework was developed after nine years of rigorous and extensive research, and the custodians of this framework are a team of senior academicians.

With online classes given in a controlled environment, they carry out quality audits and provide frequent academic reviews to give an enthralling education experience. Picking the practices in education from Europe and US and implementing the same in the controlled education ecosystem has also led Just Tutors to become the best in the industry.

The founding team includes Rakesh Jena, an IIM Indore graduate with over 10+ years of leadership experience in sales and business operations; Jai Narayan Yadav, a technocrat with an eye for futuristic technologies; and Nivedita Saxena, an educator with over 23 years of experience in online and offline education, who are more than glad that they are taking the right steps in online and offline education.

Just Tutors is growing globally and has plans to capture a sizeable chunk of the Middle East market by the end of FY23. The ed-tech company is driven to focus more on education than tech to ensure child’s growth by giving personalized attention and developing a strong teacher-student bond. Vindicating their approach are feedbacks where some of the Just Tutors' students have got merits of being the most improved students of their batch in their respective schools.

