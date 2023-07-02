GPAT Result 2023 Declared On gpat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA Scorecards Here

GPAT Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 results. Candidates can now check and download the GPAT 2023 scorecard from the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download GPAT Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "GPAT 2023 Result"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, DOB, security pin etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GPAT Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your GPAT Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference