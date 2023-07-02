trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629639
NewsEducation
GPAT RESULT 2023

GPAT Result 2023 Declared On gpat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA Scorecards Here

GPAT Result 2023 is now available on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

GPAT Result 2023 Declared On gpat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA Scorecards Here

GPAT Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 results. Candidates can now check and download the GPAT 2023 scorecard from the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download GPAT Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in

cre Trending Stories

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "GPAT 2023 Result"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, DOB, security pin etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GPAT Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your GPAT Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

GPAT Result 2023- Direct Link

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad