GPAT Result 2023 Declared On gpat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA Scorecards Here
GPAT Result 2023 is now available on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecards.
GPAT Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 results. Candidates can now check and download the GPAT 2023 scorecard from the official website – gpat.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How To Download GPAT Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "GPAT 2023 Result"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, DOB, security pin etc
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GPAT Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your GPAT Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
GPAT Result 2023- Direct Link
