GSEB 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC Science, GUJCET Results OUT Tomorrow On gseb.org, Check Time And More Here

GSEB 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Gujarat 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website - gseb.org.

Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 Date

GBSHSE will declare the GSEB 12th Result 2023 tomorrow, May 2 at around 9 am. Once released candidates will be able to check and download their Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 from the official website - gseb.org following the simple steps given below

"Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-I (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM," reads the official notice.

Here's How To Download GSEB 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your GSEB 12th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your GSEB 12th Result 2023 and take a printout for the future references

A total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams 2022 in the Science stream this year, out of which 1,06,347 students appeared.

GSEB conducted the Gujarat Board 12th Science Exam 2023 from March 14, 2023 to March 25, 2023. This year, around 1 lakh students have appeared.