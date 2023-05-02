GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scorecards Declared At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB Class 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the HSC (Class 12) board exam results for Science stream students on May 2. The results of the GSEB HSC science stream are accessible on the official website at gseb.org. In addition to the official website, candidates can check their results by texting their seat number to 6357300971. Regular students passed the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam with a 72.02% pass rate last year. In the year 2022, around 1,08,154 students registered for the HSC Science test, with 1,04,464 applicants taking the exam.

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click the result link.

Key in your login details.

Your GSEB 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout for future reference.

To be considered eligible, a student must receive a minimum of Grade 'D' in all courses, according to the GSEB Class 12 scientific evaluation guidelines. Students who fail one or two courses in the Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 can register for GSEB extra tests, the dates of which will be notified shortly. Students who are dissatisfied with their GSEB 12th science results 2023 may seek re-evaluation or rechecking of their Gujarat board HSC results in 2023. Last year, 68,681 students passed the GSEB Class 12th science exams out of the total number of regular students who applied. Last year, on May 12, the GSEB 12th Science results were announced.